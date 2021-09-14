Christopher J. Gerdeman, 58, 1606 Hampton Ave., was arraigned in Defiance Municipal Court via video on the charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth degree felony. He waived a preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. He was released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, and to obey the criminal protection order. He made a second appearance via video for arraignment on a charge of violation of a protection order. He once again waived a preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to the Defiance Common Pleas Court. Bond was set $5,000 with 10% allowed.