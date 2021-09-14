CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleon, OH

Napoleon Municipal Court

Crescent-News
 9 days ago

Johnnie B. Edwards Jr., 47, Toledo, arraigned on a charge of drug abuse and the case was dismissed with court costs $97.50 taxed to Edwards. On a charge of OVI 1, 0.097%, found guilty and fined $500 and court costs $97.50, 180 days jail (165 suspended if no OVI in two years, report to CCNO by 9 a.m., Sept. 23). A charge of driving under suspension (OVI), found guilty and fined $250 and $97.50 court costs, 180 days jail (165 suspended if no DUS for two years, report by 9 a.m., Sept. 23 to CCNO — concurrent jail time). Five charges dismissed: OVI breath/low, DUS non FRA, OVI 2 refused, OVI/refusal and speed 68/55.

