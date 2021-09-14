Defiance Board of DD celebrates support professionals
The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities celebrates support professionals this week. Sept. 12–18 is National Direct Support Professionals (DSP) Week. This initiative, sponsored by American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR) and the National Association of Direct Support Professionals, promotes this designation and seeks to draw attention to and raise awareness about the vital role DSPs play in the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.www.crescent-news.com
