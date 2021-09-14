CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Defiance County, OH

Defiance Board of DD celebrates support professionals

Crescent-News
 9 days ago

The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities celebrates support professionals this week. Sept. 12–18 is National Direct Support Professionals (DSP) Week. This initiative, sponsored by American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR) and the National Association of Direct Support Professionals, promotes this designation and seeks to draw attention to and raise awareness about the vital role DSPs play in the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

www.crescent-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Defiance County, OH
Government
County
Defiance County, OH
City
Independence, OH
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Association#Defiance Board Of Dd#Dsps#Community Services#Dcbdd#Northwest Products
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy