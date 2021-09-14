CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xiaomi launches its own smart glasses

By Erin Fox
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi is challenging Facebook in the wearables arena by launching its own smart glasses. The device will be capable of displaying messages and notifications, making calls, providing navigation, capturing photos and translating text right in real time in front of your eyes. Developing…. All products recommended by News Brig are...

