Xiaomi launches its own smart glasses

Facebook Inc launched its first smart glasses on Thursday, in a step toward its goal of offering "real" augmented reality glasses at some point. The glasses, which were created in association with Ray-Ban manufacturer EssilorLuxottica, allow users to listen to music, take calls, or capture photos and short videos and share them via social network services using a companion app. Facebook said the line of glasses, called Ray-Ban Stories, would start selling for $ 299. The social media giant, which reported revenue of around $ 86 billion in 2020, gets most of its money from advertising, but has invested heavily in virtual reality, developing hardware like its Oculus VR headsets and working on technologies. bracelet to support augmented reality glasses. Facebook's chief scientist said last year that the company was five to 10 years away from bringing "real" augmented reality glasses to market, which would superimpose virtual objects on the user's real world view. Major tech companies such as Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, and Snap Inc have been quick to develop various smart lens products, but early offerings like Google Glass proved difficult to sell to discouraged consumers. because of the high prices and design issues. Snap, which introduced its smart glasses in 2016, released augmented reality glasses this year, but they are not for sale and are offered only to AR creators. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said in 2019 that he expected a decade to pass before AR smart glasses were widely adopted by consumers. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that the company was forming a team to work on building the metaverse, a shared virtual environment that it is betting will be the successor to the mobile Internet. Facebook, which has been criticized for its handling of user data, said Thursday that it would not access the media used by its smart glasses customers without their consent. It also claimed that it would not use the content of the photos or videos captured with the glasses and stored in the Facebook View application to personalize ads.

