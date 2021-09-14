CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

Area police reports

Crescent-News
 9 days ago

Thursday, 3:25 p.m., at Township Road 162 and County Road 87 in Paulding County's Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Eileen Tuttle, 85, 12064 Fruit Ridge Road, Defiance, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Edward Laing, 30, Lafayette, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Tuttle was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding Hospital for suspected minor injuries; passenger in her vehicle, Pat Cooper, 76, 12064 Fruit Ridge Road, was taken by Paulding EMS to ProMedica-Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Tuttle was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.

www.crescent-news.com

