CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart on a rocky year for the app

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a contentious year for WhatsApp. In January, a simple effort to update its terms of service to enable some commerce features triggered a massive backlash in India, helping its rival Signal to double its user base in a month. In May, the Facebook-owned messaging app sued India over new rules issued by the country’s IT ministry that could break end-to-end encryption around the globe. And just last week, a widely read report in ProPublica drew attention to the service’s use of human reviewers to investigate potential violations of WhatsApp’s terms of service, in part by reading the five most recent messages in any reported exchange.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Facebook staff warned platform was a 'cesspool of anti-vaccine comments' that were hindering Zuckerberg's stated goal of promoting vaccines

Facebook employees had warned CEO Mark Zuckerberg that his social media platform had compromised his goal to use the company to get 50 million people vaccinated against COVID-19. Zuckerberg had announced the initiative in March, showing off Facebook's ability to connect users with vaccine providers to help make appointments, as...
INTERNET
The Independent

Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. But when Apple and Google capitulated to Russian demands and removed a political-opposition app from their local app stores, it raised worries that two of the world's most successful companies are more comfortable bowing to undemocratic edicts — and maintaining a steady flow of profits — than upholding the rights of their users.The app in question, called Smart Voting, was a tool for organizing opposition to Russia President Vladimir Putin ahead of elections held over the...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Privacy#Big Tech#Ceo#Signal#Propublica#The News Brig#Iphone
siliconangle.com

Facebook introduces new tactic to fight ‘social harm’

Facebook Inc. said today it’s expanding its horizons when it comes to tackling coordinated behavior on the platform that might cause harm. The social media giant has for a long time cracked down on “coordinated inauthentic behavior,” although Facebook said that alone isn’t good enough. The company now wants to concentrate its efforts to tackle coordinated authentic behavior.
INTERNET
mspoweruser.com

WhatsApp will enable end-to-end encrypted backups later this year

WhatsApp already has end-to-end encryption by default ??so the messages sent via WhatsApp can be seen only by the sender and recipient. Today, WhatsApp announced that it will give people the option to protect their WhatsApp backups using end-to-end encryption as well. Until now when you backup WhatsApp message history...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

WhatsApp tests in-app business directory as Facebook mulls ads

WhatsApp is piloting a new in-app business directory. The directory will display nearby businesses based on different categories. The pilot is taking place in São Paulo, Brazil, but will likely expand to other cities. WhatsApp is giving users more ways to connect with businesses by testing a new in-app directory....
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

WhatsApp update turns app into Yellow Pages

A new feature rolling out with a new WhatsApp update will allow some users to use the message app as a business directory.A pilot program to test the service will launch in São Paulo, Brazil, giving thousands of local shops and services a presence on the Facebook-owned app.“I’m excited we’re starting to pilot a local business directory within WhatsApp,” said Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp.“This will help you find and contact local businesses, like your neighbourhood coffee shop, florist, clothing store and more.”The Yellow Pages-style service will expand to other countries in the coming months if it proves to...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

How WhatsApp became the go-to messaging app for U.S. Latinos

WhatsApp is not the most popular instant messaging app in the United States, but it is the favorite among Latinos living in this country. Proof of this came during the COVID-19 pandemic when it became one of the main mechanisms to keep communication alive during the lockdown. Hispanic Heritage Month...
TECHNOLOGY
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter Rolls Out Tipping Feature to All Adult Users, Adds Bitcoin as Payment Method

Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature to all 18+ users beginning on Thursday and has added Bitcoin as another accepted form of payment. The social media platform began testing its Tips feature earlier this year with a select group of users, and payments could be processed via Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Patreon, Razorpay, Wealthsimple, Venmo or GoFundMe, depending on the user’s choice. With Thursday’s updates, U.S. users will also get to use Strike, a payment app built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that lets users send and receive Bitcoin. The addition of Bitcoin on Twitter is a major move into cryptocurrency for the social platform, though perhaps not a surprising one as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is a vocal proponent of crypto. Last year, Square — the payment company also led by Dorsey — purchased the equivalent of $50 million in Bitcoin and is building a business dedicated to decentralized finance using Bitcoin. Tipping will be available first to all iOS users, with Android expected to follow in the coming weeks. Twitter has not shared a timeline for when tips will be available to users accessing the social platform on web.
INTERNET
NBC Connecticut

Discord CEO on Social Audio App's Next Big Spends After Recent $500 Million Funding

Gaming platform Discord said Wednesday it has raised $500 million in a new funding round led by Dragoneer Investment Group. Discord, which allows public and private groups to gather and chat by text, audio and video via its social platform, is now valued at $15 billion — more than double the $7.3 billion the company was worth in its previous round.
MARKETS
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy