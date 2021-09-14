CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher market in France

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Paris, September 14, 2021. Sodexo, through its subsidiary Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services in France, has acquired a majority stake in the French start-up Wedoogift, to offer a complete and unique digital gift experience to companies, work councils, public organizations, and employees.

