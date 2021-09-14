CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

Napoleon Municipal Court

Crescent-News
 9 days ago

Bonds forfeited: Richard Buehrer, 35, Swanton, speed 74/55, fine $42.50 and $107.50 court costs; Thomas Bollenbach, 56, Troy, Mich., speed 78/55, fine $42.50 and costs $107.50; Spencer Gerschutz, 19, Holgate, speed 72/55, fine $42.50 and costs $97.50; Michael Retcher, 30, Napoleon, speed 76/55, fine $42.50 and costs $97.50; Phillip Thomas, 45, White Lake, Mich., speed 84/70, fine $42.50 and costs $97.50; Marty Noonan, 61, speed 71/55, fine $42.50 and costs $97.50; Jose Hernandez, 37, Napoleon, seat belt violation, fine $22.50 and costs $78.50; Benjamin Gardner, 46, Cincinnati, speed 73/55, fine $42.50 and costs $97.50; Chase Sherman, 18, Napoleon, failure to yield at a stop sign, fine $70 and costs $90; Jacob Hernandez, 23, Wauseon, seat belt-driver, $30 fine and $71 costs; Deborah Salaz, 54, Napoleon, dog confinement, fine $70 and costs $90; Amanda Cody, 30, Napoleon, speed 71/55, $42.50 fine and $97.50 costs; Samuel Goldauskas, speed 68/55, $42.50 fine and $97.50 costs; Marlene Klein, 24, Carmel, Ind., speed 84/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Chad Kleman, 46, Waterville, speed 83/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Miguel Acevedo, 52, Yonkers, N.Y., speed 85/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Paul S. Beckwith, speed 81/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Layth Maolood, 50, Ottawa Lake, Mich., speed 86/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Lee Smith, 35, Parma, speed 81/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Philip L. Springer, 69, Perrysburg, seat belt violation, $22.50 fine and $78.50 costs; Chad Bannister, 52, Wauseon, seat belt violation, $30 fine and $71 costs; David R. Wiseman, 29, Swanton, seat belt violation, $30 fine and $71 costs; Lauren Bahonsua, 24, Perrysburg, speed 80/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Isaac Muniz, 18, Edgerton, speed 90/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Joshua Drain, 26, Napoleon, seat belt violation, $30 fine and $71 costs; Dominique Thomas, 33, Fort Wayne, speed 80/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Rodney Price, 43, College Park, Ga., traffic control device, $70 fine and $90 costs; Robert Craddolph-Thompson, 26, Fostoria, speed 77/55, $50 fine and $90 costs; Bradley Chase, 46, Ann Arbor, Mich., speed 90/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Mason Smith, 28, Ypsilanti, Mich., speed 84/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Samantha Benton, 27, Warsaw, Ind., speed 83/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Karen Simpson Reyes, 25, 838 Deerwood Drive, Defiance, speed 68/55, $42.50 and $97.50 costs; Richard E. McVay Jr., 53, Fayette, registration violation, $62.50 fine and $97.50 costs.

