Landis Construction Celebrates 65 Years of Local Impact
NEW ORLEANS – From Landis Construction:. This National Construction Appreciation Week, celebrated across the country to recognize the industry’s importance to infrastructure and the economy, marks a major milestone for family-owned and operated Landis Construction. The New Orleans-based company led by third-generation CEO Anne Teague Landis is also celebrating 65 years since its founding in 1956 by Fred Landis.www.bizneworleans.com
