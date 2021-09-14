CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landis Construction Celebrates 65 Years of Local Impact

By Site Staff
bizneworleans.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – From Landis Construction:. This National Construction Appreciation Week, celebrated across the country to recognize the industry’s importance to infrastructure and the economy, marks a major milestone for family-owned and operated Landis Construction. The New Orleans-based company led by third-generation CEO Anne Teague Landis is also celebrating 65 years since its founding in 1956 by Fred Landis.

www.bizneworleans.com

