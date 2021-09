There was some talk that Kershaw could move to the bullpen if his rehab didn't go as planned, but it appears that scenario is behind them. I think if you look at the potential, and it's contingent on how he feels after every start, but there's a potential for four or five starts before the end of the season, so there's ample time to get him right," Dodgers manager Roberts said. We've just got to be smart.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO