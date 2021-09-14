CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry County, OH

Home heavily damaged

Crescent-News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis home at P289 Henry County Road 7, south of Road P3 between Napoleon and McClure was heavily damaged by fire Saturday afternoon. Malinta firefighters were called to the scene at 1:44 p.m., and were joined by their colleagues from McClure, Napoleon and Liberty Center as well as the Henry County South Joint Ambulance District. The occupants were able to vacate the home, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Attempts to secure additional information Monday were unsuccessful.

www.crescent-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, OH
City
Malinta, OH
City
Napoleon, OH
Henry County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Liberty Center, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Henry County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Mcclure, OH
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Accident
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy