Home heavily damaged
This home at P289 Henry County Road 7, south of Road P3 between Napoleon and McClure was heavily damaged by fire Saturday afternoon. Malinta firefighters were called to the scene at 1:44 p.m., and were joined by their colleagues from McClure, Napoleon and Liberty Center as well as the Henry County South Joint Ambulance District. The occupants were able to vacate the home, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Attempts to secure additional information Monday were unsuccessful.www.crescent-news.com
