Ronald Ray Laird
Ronald Ray Laird, 73, of Rogers passed away September 11, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born July 16, 1948, in Huntsville, Ark., the son of Jessie Ray and Betty Jean Thrash Laird. Ronald was a self-employed alternator/starter repair business. He was a member of the Monte Ne Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Lopez Laird; two sons, Michael Laird of Hollister, Mo., and Jesse Laird of Rogers; half-daughter, Brenda Risen-Bond of Texas; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Memorial services 4 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Monte Ne Baptist Church with Pastor Mack Mills officiating. Arrangements by the Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers. Online condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.www.arkansasonline.com
