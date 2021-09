NEWPORT -- Dennis Richards, of Algoa, is at the point of death at the home of relatives in Algoa, following an attempt by an unidentified person to take his life by blowing up with dynamite the building in which he was sleeping. Young Richards, who is 27, and unmarried, was sleeping in the rear of his father's general merchandise store at Algoa. The store, a framed building about 26 feet long, is divided into two rooms by a partition and Richards lived in the rear room. Sheriff Hays was called to the scene of the explosion early this morning and arrested Tom Rogers, Bert Best, and Ben Fore...About 10:30 o'clock, Richards said, he was awakened by a noise like the striking of matches. Before he was sufficiently awake to get out of the bed, an explosion occurred. He was blown several feet from where he was lying and sustained internal injuries that may cause his death. It was said that Richards was to be a witness in a case in Circuit Court against Tom Rogers, charged with dynamiting fish.

PULASKI COUNTY, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO