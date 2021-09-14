Smittie B Johnson

Smittie Johnson, 89, of Little Rock, transitioned from this life on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born in Scott, Ark., February 29, 1932, to the late Steve and Amandia Brown-Johnson. She was preceded in death by four brothers: Leroy Green, Moses, Steve II, Brown, James; one sister, Deboria Johnson-Dunlap. Left to cherish her memories: two sisters; Florine (Joseph) Henry of Little Rock, Alice (Rueben) Scott of Cocoa, Florida; one brother, Vinoes (Alene) Johnson of North Little Rock, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Public viewing Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10-11. Celebration 11 both at Faithful Funeral home, 7727 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, Ark., 501-588-8259. Edward Shelton-Director.