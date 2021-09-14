Patti Beavers, 76, of Elkins, passed away on September 7, 2021. Born in Portland, Oregon, Patti moved to Bauxite, Arkansas, as a teen. After time spent in California, and graduating from the University of Texas, with a B.S. in Speech, Language and Hearing she followed her love of the land back to Arkansas. Local and loyal to the Arkansas Ozarks for over 50 years, Patti enjoyed time with family and friends, being outdoors, creating art and she was an avid reader.