Greenbrier, AR

Jerry W. "Pee Wee" Reinold

Arkansas Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry W. "Pee Wee" Reinold, age 73, of Greenbrier, Ark., born December 6, 1947, passed into the arms of his precious Lord and Savior Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Thomas L. Reinold; and his mother, Kathryn Belle Reinold; and precious wife, Polly Ann Reinold. Jerry is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Reinold, who has been by his side loving and caring for him since their marriage 10 years ago. They have had some very special times together, especially enjoying time with their grandkids. Jerry is also survived by his daughter, Michelle Reinold-Osborne (Tommy); and beautiful granddaughter, Heather; his brothers, David Reinold (Brenda) and Jim Reinold; along with several nieces and nephews.

