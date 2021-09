Clay Helton has been fired as USC’s head football coach, Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced in a statement posted to his Twitter Monday. “As I committed to upon my arrival at USC, during the past two off-seasons we provided every resource necessary for our football program to compete for championships,” Bohn wrote. “The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team’s performance, and it is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO