CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Japan LDP's Ishiba set to back Kono in leadership race - report

By Elaine Lies
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sXwz_0bvHugcy00
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership candidate and former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba attends a debate for the LDP leadership election in Tokyo, Japan September 12, 2020. Charly Triballeau/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Shigeru Ishiba, a top politician in Japan's ruling party, will not stand in the race to replace the prime minister and is set to back Taro Kono, NHK television said on Tuesday, boosting Kono's chances of taking the premiership.

Ishiba's popularity with grassroots members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) could prove a strong plus for Kono, who is already topping polls as the public's favourite for the country's next prime minister.

Only LDP lawmakers and rank-and-file party members will vote for the party head, but a looming general election means popular support will be a key factor in their decision making. The winner is virtually guaranteed the premiership due to the party's majority in parliament.

Ishiba, 64, a veteran lawmaker and former defence minister, had been seen as a possible candidate to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga after his surprise decision earlier this month to step down.

However, Ishiba had decided not to run and would instead support Kono, 58, the current vaccine minister who has long been considered a top contender to replace Suga, NHK said.

Two other candidates have also thrown their hats into the ring for the Sept. 29 vote, former foreign minister Fumio Kishida and former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi.

While party elders are wary of Kono because of his reputation as a maverick with a strong sense of self-belief, his popularity with voters means lawmakers worried about re-election may prove eager to have him as the face of the party. The LDP has faced growing dissatisfaction over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. read more

Ishiba will formally report his decision to his political faction on Wednesday, media said.

Kono regularly leads polls of voters on who should succeed Suga. In a poll by the Asahi daily at the weekend, he was chosen by 33% of respondents, while 16% chose Ishiba and 14% Kishida.

A graduate of Georgetown University in Washington D.C. who is fluent in English, Kono has built a reputation as an able and savvy communicator through frequent, and unusually blunt, news conferences as well as a strong social media presence, both unusual in Japan's staid and scripted political world.

He has Twitter feeds in English and Japanese - where he has 2.4 million followers - and recently added a third aimed at the LDP election that features a photo of an earnest Kono speaking in front of the Japanese flag and another of him kneeling on a floor to talk to people at an evacuation centre.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Kono seen as top contender as Japan PM race kicks off

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Candidates to become Japan’s next prime minister officially launched their campaigns on Friday, with popular vaccine minister Taro Kono expected to be the top contender to replace Yoshihide Suga. The leadership race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) took an unexpected turn two weeks...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Japan PM Contender Kono Wants Stimulus to Focus on Energy, 5G

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's vaccine minister Taro Kono, running to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, said on Thursday any new economic stimulus measures should prioritise spending on renewable energy and expansion of 5G networks nationwide. Suga's abrupt decision two weeks ago to step down set off a flurry of campaigning...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kelo.com

Japan’s Noda, former gender equality minister, joins PM race

TOKYO (Reuters) – Seiko Noda, a Japanese former minister for gender equality, announced on Thursday she is running to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and become the nation’s first female leader. Noda, considered a long shot, has been a consistent voice urging Japan to address its declining birthrate and fast-ageing...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Japan LDP’s Ishiba formally announces support for PM contender Kono

TOKYO (Reuters) – Shigeru Ishiba, a heavyweight politician of Japan’s ruling party, formally announced on Wednesday that he would not run for the party’s leadership race, throwing his support instead behind Taro Kono, a top contender to become the next prime minister. There had been some speculation the former defence...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanae Takaichi
Person
Shigeru Ishiba
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Fumio Kishida
US News and World Report

Self-Belief and Strategy: Japan's Taro Kono Upends Race for Next Premier

TOKYO (Reuters) - When Taro Kono, Japan's leading contender to be prime minister, was a senior in high school, he asked his father to send him overseas for university, but was flatly refused. Instead, the elder Kono, a leading politician in the ruling party, took his son to a U.S....
POLITICS
eiu.com

LDP’s dominance in Japan to be diluted

Japan will head to elections for the first time since the departure of Abe Shinzo, the country’s longest-serving prime minister who resigned in September 2020 owing to health reasons. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has dominated Japanese politics since the second world war. The Economist Intelligence Unit expects the LDP will once again return with a majority along with its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, with the election likely to be held in October 2021. However, intra-party factional rivalry within the LDP resurfaced under the tenure of Suga Yoshihide, Mr Abe’s successor. This will dilute the party’s dominance of Japanese politics. Meanwhile, the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) and the Democratic Party merged in September 2020 to form a unified party also known as the CDP. This increased their parliamentary seat tally to its highest since 2012, the last time a non-LDP party was in power.
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Japan’s vaccines minister Kono favoured as next PM in opinion polls

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s minister in charge of vaccines, Taro Kono, has emerged as the favoured candidate in weekend opinion polls on whom should succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The winner of the LDP leadership election set for Sept. 29 is...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ldp#Race#Election#Liberal Democratic Party#Suga Nhk#Asahi#Georgetown University#Twitter#Japanese
northwestgeorgianews.com

Japan vaccine czar Kono is favorite to succeed Suga, Nikkei poll shows

TOKYO — Japan’s vaccination minister Taro Kono is the favorite to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, according to a poll conducted by Nikkei and TV Tokyo. In total, 27% of survey respondents opted for Kono as “the right person” to become...
VACCINES
101 WIXX

Factbox: Five facts about Japan prime minister hopeful Taro Kono

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s popular minister of administrative affairs, Taro Kono, on Friday formally announced https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/popular-vaccination-minister-kono-enter-race-japans-next-leader-2021-09-10 his candidacy to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and become the next prime minister. Kono, also charged with Japan’s vaccine roll-out, is the third candidate to throw his hat into the ring...
POLITICS
Gazette

Japan's popular vaccine minister Kono enters race for next leader

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's popular coronavirus vaccination minister, Taro Kono, announced his candidacy on Friday to lead the ruling party and, by extension, become the next prime minister, highlighting his image as an outspoken reformer with a conservative streak. Kono becomes the third candidate to throw his hat in the ring...
HEALTH
audacy.com

Chinese whistleblower: COVID-19 was deliberate, first appeared in October 2019

A whistleblower who defected from the Chinese Communist Party claims China intentionally spread the virus that causes COVID-19 months before it informed the world of its existence. Wei Jingsheng said Chinese public health officials first discovered the coronavirus after an outbreak at the World Military Games in October 2019, hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
AFP

Top US, Russian generals meet in Helsinki

The US and Russian military chiefs of staff met Wednesday in Helsinki for the first time in 20 months, amid  Washington's hopes for support to continue surveillance of extremists in Afghanistan. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley met with Chief of Russian General Staff General Valery Gerasimov, the first time since December 2019, Pentagon said in a statement. "The meeting was a continuation of talks aimed at improving military leadership communication between the two nations for the purposes of risk reduction and operational de-confliction," said Colonel Dave Butler, spokesperson for Milley. He gave no details, saying the two sides agreed to keep their conversation private.
POLITICS
hawaiitelegraph.com

'US House Passes Bill to Compensate American

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The US house unanimously passed legislation to compensate CIA personnel and diplomats affected by the so-called "Havana Syndrome" while serving in Cuba, China and elsewhere. US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Taliban attempts to speak in New York spark UN division

The Taliban has requested the United Nations to let one of its envoys address world leaders during its annual General Assembly meeting in New York this week, in what is being perceived as a bid for international legitimacy.The Taliban is also looking for funds for cash-strapped Afghanistan. The country’s previous western-backed government’s foreign reserves had been frozen after the US had pulled out. A number of sanctions have been imposed as well.Taliban’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request to speak at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.On...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
211K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy