Obituaries

Hunter Allan Thompson

Arkansas Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunter Allan Thompson, age 18, of Woodlawn, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Hunter loved life! He loved his family with all his heart. He made time for them in his life by spending countless hours with them. He could walk into a room and brighten it with just a smile. Hanging out with his friends made him happy. He loved sports, football, Razorbacks, hunting, fishing, music, and mud rides. He lived life to the fullest and you were along for the ride with him. He was his mom's world and his sister's best friend. To know him was to love him.

www.arkansasonline.com

