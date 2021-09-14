Jean Ann Hill Churchill, 71, of Dickson, Tenn., died on September 8, 2021, in Dickson. She was the daughter of the late William Byron Hill and the late Mary Alice Carmichael Hill of Little Rock, Arkansas. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Hugh Churchill, also of Dickson, and her sister, Carla Jane Boerman of Pleasanton, Calif. She is survived by son, William H. Churchill (Emily), of Nashville, Tenn., daughter, Mary Katherine Curcio (Michael), of Dickson, son, Hugh O. H. Churchill (Gwen), of Fayetteville, Ark., sisters, Harriet Lou Casteel (Steve) and Billie Alice Rutherford (Skip), both of Little Rock, and nine grandchildren: Rosalind, Churchill, Edward, Margot, Timothy, Josephine, Emmett, Theodore, and Virginia Jean.