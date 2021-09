One of the things that people like about Google Search is how it can show personalized results when you’re looking for something on the web. On the other hand, it’s also one of the things that scare people the most. So if you want to toggle this option on or off, it’s now easier as they’re adding a “show personal results” settings on the Google app for Android. While the settings for this is already in your account preferences in Chrome, this is easier to manage if you’re using the Google app on your mobile device.

