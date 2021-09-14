James Hubert McKeown, Sr., age 86, of Rock Springs, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his home. He was born on October 14, 1934, in Rock Springs, to the late Hugh Edward and Lillian Nichols McKeown. He was also preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-love, Dexter and Ione Gibson. Hubert is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Chambers McKeown. He is also survived by two children, Nickie (Jimmy) Owens and Bud (Nancy) McKeown all of Rock Springs. He has five grandchildren, Jaime (Ken) Hunter, Stacy Owens, Landon (Andra) Owens, Matt McKeown and Andrew McKeown; and five great-grandchildren, Zoey and Kenzee Hunter and Peyton, Liam and Ivy Owens. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.