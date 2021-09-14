CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post-COVID natural immunity has its limits

By Keith Roach, M.D.
Hammond Daily Star
 9 days ago

DEAR DR. ROACH: How does one manage natural immunity to COVID-19 if one has an autoimmune disease? Does that person take vitamin D3, zinc, etc.? – J.K.S. ANSWER: “Natural immunity” refers to the protection that is conferred after a natural infection, as opposed to vaccination. Studies have shown that protection from infection following a case of COVID-19 is about 80 percent to 85 percent for six months after infection. However, immunity to a different variant (such as the delta variant widely circulating at the time of this writing) from the one a person was infected with may be substantially less. It is unknown how long the immunity lasts after infection, but it is likely to wane with time.

