Danny Walter Glover, 75, of Lonoke, passed away on September 12, 2021. He was a Vietnam Veteran, computer programmer, commercial beekeeper and truck driver. He was preceded in death by daughter, Michelle Louise Glover. Danny is survived by his wife of 53 years, Veronica; son, Dan (Kellie) Glover of Ward; daughters, Ginger (Shan) Wong of Cedar Park, Texas, and Karen (Justin) Weiss of Lonoke; grandchildren, Megan Sanchez, Sarah Powell, Madison Glover, Miles Glover, Emily Wong, Ethan Weiss and Emma Weiss; great-grandson, Atohi Erickson and brother, Kenny (Carla) Cloninger of Lonoke. The family would like to extend a special thank you to VA Hospital and Arkansas Hospice for the care they gave Danny. The family will hold a private service. Arrangements by Boyd Funeral Home, Lonoke. www.boydfuneralhome.net.