Alice Rose Balding
Alice Rose Shelnut Harris Balding, 78, of Benton, passed away on September 11, 2021. She was born on October 20, 1942, in Sardis, Arkansas, to the late Clifford and Mildred Freeman Shelnut. Alice was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, James Balding, brothers, Walter E. Moody and Donald Shelnut, sister, Treva Papan. Alice is survived by her sons, David (Estrella) Harris, James (Tonya) Harris, Myles Harris, step-sons, Raymond Balding and Rodney Balding, step-daughter, Kim (Joel) Chilton, eleven grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren.www.arkansasonline.com
Comments / 0