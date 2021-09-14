Mr. Rodger E. Buckels, 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home in Mountain Home, Ark., after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born in February, 1954, in North Little Rock, Ark., to Rose Mary and Tommy Buckels and attended North Little Rock High School. Although, he lived in Arkansas his entire life, he thoroughly enjoyed his career as a long-haul truck driver, which took him all over this beautiful country. His family and friends will tell you he was a loving, kind-hearted, fun, positive and a goofy guy. He will be sorely missed.