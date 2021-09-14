CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

West Fargo Fire Department invites community to Light the Night for fallen firefighters

By Wendy Reuer
INFORUM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Fargo Fire Department will join the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to Light the Night and honor fallen firefighters and their families Sept. 26 through Oct. 3. During the week, the fire department’s stations will light up with red lights to recognize firefighters who have fallen in the line of duty. Businesses and residents can join the official national tribute to fallen firefighters by lighting up their buildings during this week with red exterior lights.

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

 

