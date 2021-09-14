KC Police Department searches for missing toddler
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Ventes Bailey, 3, was last seen around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of West 39th Street, Sunday, Sept. 12. He is a black male, stands two-and-a-half-feet tall, weighs 28 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Nike tee and blue basketball shorts and is believed to be in the company of a white female, Ashlea Gray, AKA Pumpkin, 33. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.www.kmzu.com
Comments / 0