Column: Why wasn't Gunnar Holmberg Duke football's starting quarterback last year?
The Blue Devils have only suited up for two games, but one thing is clear—Gunnar Holmberg is a major upgrade from Chase Brice. The North Carolina native has been far from perfect, as his goal line fumble against Charlotte indicates, but his 71.4% completion rate and 249 passing yards per contest have been a wind in the sails of what has been a rudderless Duke offense for the better part of the past two years.www.dukechronicle.com
