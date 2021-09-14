Monday Night Football: Ravens vs. Raiders

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season will come to an end with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders. The Ravens lead the all-time series between these two teams, 8-3, including the last two meetings. Most recently, they played in 2018 back in Oakland, with the Ravens winning 30-17. However, Baltimore’s run game is more than a little questionable at the moment as they’ve had to bring in three new guys — albeit veterans — due to a string of bad luck and season-ending injuries throughout the RB room.