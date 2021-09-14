CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Monday Night Football: Ravens vs. Raiders

By Bleeding Green Nation
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 1 of the 2021 NFL season will come to an end with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders. The Ravens lead the all-time series between these two teams, 8-3, including the last two meetings. Most recently, they played in 2018 back in Oakland, with the Ravens winning 30-17. However, Baltimore’s run game is more than a little questionable at the moment as they’ve had to bring in three new guys — albeit veterans — due to a string of bad luck and season-ending injuries throughout the RB room.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
thelines.com

Ravens – Raiders Sportsbook Promos: Best Monday Night Football Odds Boosts, Offers

The bookend to the opening week of the NFL season is here, and operators have launched Ravens – Raiders sportsbook promos for the season debut of Monday Night Football. This season, Week 1 features only one game on Monday Night Football. ESPN has scrapped the double-header format. It just didn’t work, especially with the late game lasting into the morning hours on the east coast Tuesday. So we go back to the regular schedule, as the Raiders host the Ravens, who have suffered some major injuries heading to the season opener.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#New Guys#Time Series#American Football#Rb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Signing Notable Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys added a quarterback on Wednesday, claiming former Carolina Panthers third-round pick Will Grier off waivers. Grier, who made two starts in two seasons in Carolina, both in 2019, was waived on Tuesday after being beaten out by P.J. Walker for the No. 2 QB role behind Sam Darnold. Now, Grier joins Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott as signal callers on the Dallas roster.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy