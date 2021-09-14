CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County Schools moving to remote learning, all sports canceled

By Trevor King SPORTS EDITOR
WVNews
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGWOOD — On Monday afternoon, Superintendent of Preston County Schools Steve Wotring made the announcement that all Preston County schools will be going to remote learning effective Tuesday, Sept. 14. This period will last at least until Sept. 27, and all sports and extra-curricular activities within that timeframe will be...

