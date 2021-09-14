CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian Blanco named to MLS Team of the Week for Week 24

Cover picture for the articleAnother week, another win and another Portland Timbers player named to the MLS Team of the Week. Sebastian Blanco has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 24 of the MLS season, the Portland Timbers announced Monday morning. While not officially finding his way onto the scoresheet, Blanco was instrumental in Portland’s 1-0 win in Vancouver last Friday. It was Blanco’s crafty and quick ball movement that carved open a chance for him to cross the ball to Felipe Mora at the back post, which resulted in the decisive own-goal on the night.

