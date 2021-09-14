CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Keke Palmer, Lil Nas X and More Stars Share an Unfiltered Look Inside the 2021 Met Gala

imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X is having just as much fun inside the 2021 Met Gala as he did during the event's high-profile red carpet. After the world watched the A-list invitees make their way into the highly anticipated New York City event on Monday, Sept. 13, a number of stars kept their fans in the loop about some key highlights by sharing videos and footage to social media. Among the pics shared was one from Lil Nas X, who crushed his entrance earlier in the day with three incredible Versace looks, including one that reminded fans of Star Wars fave C-3Po. In the behind-the-scenes selfie, the rapper posed in what appeared to be a public bathroom with such stars as Pete Davidson, Lil Uzi Vert and Jack...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Lil Nas X Had the Best Time at the Met Gala — and He's Got the Celebrity Selfies to Prove It

When attending your first Met Gala ball, it's best to make the most of your night. In addition to wearing an eye-catching ensemble, one wants to take as many celebrity selfies as possible. Clearly, Lil Nas X got the memo, because he hit the carpet in a regal golden velvet Versace robe, stripped off to reveal a golden suit of armor, which he then peeled away to reveal a body-hugging gold-embellished black bodysuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Keke Palmer
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met Gala

Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Lil Nas X looks worse for wear after VMAs 2021 afterparty

He may have gotten a little carried away. Lil Nas X was seen being held by security as he left a 2021 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty at 1Oak nightclub in the Meatpacking District late Sunday night. The “Industry Baby” rapper, 22, was photographed clinging onto the shoulders of a...
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Lil Nas X shares official artwork for debut album Montero

With his debut studio album Montero dropping in a few weeks, Lil Nas X has revealed its colorful official artwork. Floating nude above a mossy stream, orbs of light, and what appears to be a crumbling palace, the cover was created by artist Charlotte Rutherford. So far, the rapper has...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unfiltered#Met Gala
HollywoodLife

Keke Palmer Cozies Up To New BF Darius Jackson In PDA Pics From Her 28th Birthday Party

Keke Palmer posed for a few photos with her boyfriend Darius Jackson at her 28th birthday party, and the actress couldn’t look more in love. Keke Palmer is one special birthday girl! The actress/singer rang in her 28th birthday with a block party-themed celebration over the weekend in Los Angeles, and among those in attendance was her new boyfriend, Darius Jackson. During the festivities, the lovebirds packed on the PDA and looked so in love while posing for some adorable snapshots together that Darius shared to Twitter on Aug. 31. “yeaaa lemme tell y’all how my summer ended up,” he captioned the cute couple shots. SEE THE PICS HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mic

Lil Nas X delivered his baby, 'Montero,' along with an ill-fated love story

It's wild to think about what a gargantuan star Lil Nas X was before he ever released an album. On September 17, the beloved musical artist finally "gave birth" to his first record, Montero, after building anticipation with a quirky and entertaining press campaign that included a pregnancy announcement, charitable registry and a baby bump photoshoot reminiscent of those done by Beyoncé, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Surprise! Lil Nas X's Met Gala look was a sly Montero Easter egg

The Grammy winner's golden armor seems to have a connection to the visuals for his "Dolla Sign Slime" song, featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Lil Nas X served high-fashion medieval elegance when he took the Met Gala stairs by storm, but his look turned out to have even more meaning as a tee up for his Montero album, which dropped at midnight heading into Friday morning with a visual album.
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Lil Nas X Just Recreated the "Industry Baby" Music Video on the VMAs Stage

Lil Nas X brought his latest music video to life on the VMAs stage. The Montero singer showed out with his energetic performance of his latest single, "Industry Baby," featuring Jack Harlow. Nas X began the performance in old-school VMA fashion, entering the stadium floor with an all-Black marching band wearing pink uniforms.
CELEBRITIES
rnbphilly.com

Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, Normani, Busta Rhymes, Lil Nas X & More Memorable Moments From 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV brought all of the stars out to Brooklyn to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The MTV Video Music Awards is STILL one of the music industry’s biggest nights where you can expect some jaw-dropping moments that will have you talking at the virtual water cooler for days. This year’s iteration of the awards show geared towards the younger crowd left much to be desired, but there were still some memorable moments and performances.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Met Gala chef defends menu after Keke Palmer’s negative food review

The acclaimed head chef behind the 2021 Met Gala is sticking up for the ritzy event’s food after Keke Palmer roasted his menu on social media. Marcus Samuelsson, a Swedish-Ethiopian chef who won Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters” in 2010, told TMZ on Wednesday that Palmer’s plate was not an accurate depiction because it was barely topped with roasted mushrooms, tomato salad with corn and zucchini slices.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy