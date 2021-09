Fall outfits are some of my favorite ensembles to put together, and I can’t wait for the opportunity to layer pieces. Jackets are a vital part of fall fashion! But with so many different kinds out there, how do you know which ones are going to be your ultimate go-to's for the fall season? I’ve narrowed it down to five I believe to be the most versatile, practical, and stylish. Here are my five favorite fall jackets and a little on how to style each one.

APPAREL ・ 10 HOURS AGO