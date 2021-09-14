CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 cases slow as Mu variant appears

By Violet Jira
Daily Mississippian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs new COVID-19 cases nationwide and across Mississippi seem to be on the decline, health officials are turning their eyes toward another variant of COVID-19, the Mu variant, which has shown up in all 50 states. Many health officials have advised that the variant is not yet of concern, only...

Shauna Blair
8d ago

Covid number are falling, people aren’t scared anymore, let’s start pushing the new and better variant! Here comes Mu!!

