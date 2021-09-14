Two decades later, Yalies reflect on 9/11
Twenty years ago, 7,000 members of the Yale community — undergraduates, faculty and graduate students — gathered on Cross Campus. All present held a single candle, lighting up the otherwise dark evening. That morning, as students walked to class, caught in the chaos of shopping period, the first plane had crashed into the North Tower. Then, less than 18 minutes later, a second Boeing 767 hit the South Tower, suspending classes and forever altering the lives of those students, their families and the country. Nine University alumni died that day.yaledailynews.com
