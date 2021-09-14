CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept Car Features a Brain-Computer Interface, Here’s a First Look

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes-Benz has integrated the first brain-computer interface (BCI) in its Vision AVTR concept car, and it made its debut at the IAA MOBILIY 2021 show in Munich. That’s right, it forms a biometric interaction with the vehicle using a direct connection to the human brain. Users wear the BCI device implanted with electrodes on the back of their head to records brain activity and establish a direct connection to the vehicle after a one-minute calibration. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.

Related
inputmag.com

Mercedes-Benz unveiled a Disney-branded, mind-reading concept car

Over the weekend at Munich’s IAA Mobility 2021 vehicle showcase, Mercedes-Benz touted its ridiculous Vision AVTR concept car that, among other far-fetched features, includes a brain-computer interface (BCI) headset capable of converting a driver’s neural activity into real-time console commands like temperature control, A/C speed, and interior lighting customizations. Although...
thesource.com

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Thought-Controlled Concept Vehicle

Thought-controlled cars could be on the roads soon. Mercedes-Benz is introducing a new car that you can control with your brain. At a showcase in Germany this week, the carmaker said its new Vision AVTR uses a new technology called BCI. An innovative brain-computer interface, to control functions including selecting the destination and setting the lighting.
Tree Hugger

Mercedes-Benz Introduces 5 New Electric Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz continues its ambitious plans to electrify its lineup and this week it’s showing off five new electric vehicles at the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany. All five electric cars are positioned under the automaker’s EQ-sub-brand, which is used for all of its fully electric vehicles. The new EVs range from an electric version of the iconic G-Wagen, to a midsize electric sedan and a new small electric crossover.
Markus Schäfer
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB First Look: Electric Box

Update: This story has been updated with information related to the U.S. 2022 Mercedes EQB. Mercedes' EQ line of electric vehicles continues its rapid expansion with the new EQB small SUV, which the company pulled the wraps off of at the Shanghai Auto Show. While the EQB revealed in Shanghai is built in China for the Chinese market, a global variant of the electric SUV will also be produced at Benz's plant in Kecskemét, Hungary.
techeblog.com

First Look at the Hyundai Vision FK, a Hydrogen-Powered Sports Car with 670-Horsepower

The Hyundai Motor Group shared its vision for hydrogen energy and a global hydrogen society at the Hydrogen Wave global online forum earlier this week. Their plans showcased how the company would popularize hydrogen by 2040 through the introduction of new technologies as well as mobility solutions in transportation and other industrial sectors. This included fuel cell technology in high-performance vehicle applications. Read more for a first look at their hydrogen-powered sports car.
The Car Connection

Mercedes-Benz expands EV portfolio with EQE, EQB

Mercedes-Benz showed off the new electric vehicles that will help it become an all-electric automaker by 2030 this week at the IAA Mobility auto show in Munich. Mercedes debuted the EQB electric SUV, EQE electric sedan, and EQG concept SUV based on the G-Class. Those vehicles will join the EQS flagship sedan and EQA small crossover already planned for the U.S. as 2022 models.
electrek.co

Mercedes unveils 5 new electric cars! First look at EQG, EQE, Maybach EQS, more [Video]

As is to be expected, the German marques dominated at this year’s Munich motor show, constructing enormous stands not only in the expo centre on the outskirts of town, but in the very heart of Munich’s old town. BMW, Porsche, and Audi all gave strong showings (I particularly enjoyed Audi naming its stand the “hall of progress”), but one brand stood out among all the rest, not just for the size of their elaborate displays, but for the volume of exciting new metal on show: Mercedes.
CNET

Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury EV is cheaper than an S-Class

There's no way around the fact that the Mercedes EQS is a hell of a thing. It's maybe the first super-luxurious EV on the market and it's packed with tech to make it both efficient and great to drive. Set to go on sale in the not-too-distant future, Mercedes-Benz finally revealed the EQS' pricing information on Tuesday and it's actually pretty reasonable, all things considered.
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz’s Hotly Anticipated EQS EV Will Cost $7,400 Less Than the S-Class

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is full of surprises—not the least of which is its sticker price. The German automaker announced on Tuesday that its flagship EV will start at $102,310 when it arrives in dealerships later this fall. That it costs more than $100,000 (before a $1,050 destination fee) is unlikely to surprise anyone, but the fact that it will cost less than the gas-powered S-Class certainly will. It’s rare to see a battery-powered vehicle cost less than its gas-powered equivalent, especially when it’s an EV as hotly anticipated as the EQS. Large battery packs, multi-motor powertrains and complex electric systems often result...
MotorTrend Magazine

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Goes Professional Grade With Line Of Tough-Looking Exterior Upgrades

If you know the Daimler-Steyr-Puch Gëlandewagen's history, you know the modern Mercedes-Benz G-Class doesn't need to worry about its pedigree. But there's also no harm in enhancing its off-road capabilities in visual terms, which is the idea behind the new Professional Line Exterior for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Mercedes showed...
Mercedes-Benz
techeblog.com

Futuristic MG Maze Electric Vehicle Concept Has Video Game-Inspired Design

MG Motors partnered with SAIC Design to come up with a futuristic electric vehicle concept with a video game-inspired design. The gaming vibes not only flow through aesthetically, but also into the cabin and the real-life driving experience. The British automaker wants passengers to feel as if they are players in a real world treasure hunt of digital art in their cities, complete with a couch / sofa, controller and a screen. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
TechCrunch

Mercedes-Benz prices its flagship EQS electric vehicle below the S Class

The EQS, which will arrive in U.S. dealerships in fall 2021, will start at $103,360, including the $1,050 destination charge. The federal tax credit will provide another $7,500 off of the sticker price. Mercedes-Benz will start with two models: the EQS 450+ and the EQS 580 4MATIC, which has a...
Gear Patrol

Mercedes-Benz Wagons Might Not Be Around Much Longer

Several recent rumors have suggested Mercedes-Benz cutting vehicles from its lineup soon. Two-door coupe and cabriolet models are expected to be on the chopping block as Mercedes pivots to where buyers are — buying crossovers. And now it appears station wagons — long a Mercedes-Benz hallmark —may be under threat too.
CarBuzz.com

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

Goodbye rumbling V8s, hello full electrification. Mercedes-AMG is embracing the age of electrification like the rest of the Mercedes-Benz lineup and the result is this, the Mercedes-AMG EQS. It's the first battery-electric AMG production model and we must say, it's smart of AMG to have chosen the flagship EQS sedan for such an honor. After all, this is essentially an electrified S-Class, so the emphasis on comfort and luxury may prevent awkward comparisons to red-hot and much-loved AMG sedans like the outgoing S63 and the current E63 S. But AMG will still be set out to prove that it can build an engaging and rapid sedan without the aid of a boisterous V8 or even a V6 lurking under the hood. Is this AMG worthy of its hallowed badge? Like you, we can't wait to find out.
psychologytoday.com

Autos to Integrate AI-based Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs)

Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), also known as brain machine interfaces (BMIs), convert brain activity into outputs to control external devices for those who have lost or have impaired movement or speech. Now companies are actively pursuing using BCIs for anyone, not just for those who are impaired. Earlier this week at the IAA Mobility summit, car maker Mercedes-Benz AG announced plans to integrate a brain-computer interface in its future VISION AVTR concept vehicle.
