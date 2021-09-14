Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept Car Features a Brain-Computer Interface, Here’s a First Look
Mercedes-Benz has integrated the first brain-computer interface (BCI) in its Vision AVTR concept car, and it made its debut at the IAA MOBILIY 2021 show in Munich. That’s right, it forms a biometric interaction with the vehicle using a direct connection to the human brain. Users wear the BCI device implanted with electrodes on the back of their head to records brain activity and establish a direct connection to the vehicle after a one-minute calibration. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.www.techeblog.com
