Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept Car Features a Brain-Computer Interface, Here’s a First Look

Goodbye rumbling V8s, hello full electrification. Mercedes-AMG is embracing the age of electrification like the rest of the Mercedes-Benz lineup and the result is this, the Mercedes-AMG EQS. It's the first battery-electric AMG production model and we must say, it's smart of AMG to have chosen the flagship EQS sedan for such an honor. After all, this is essentially an electrified S-Class, so the emphasis on comfort and luxury may prevent awkward comparisons to red-hot and much-loved AMG sedans like the outgoing S63 and the current E63 S. But AMG will still be set out to prove that it can build an engaging and rapid sedan without the aid of a boisterous V8 or even a V6 lurking under the hood. Is this AMG worthy of its hallowed badge? Like you, we can't wait to find out.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO