Aduro Clean Technologies to Host Investor Update Webinar on Wednesday, September 29th

albuquerqueexpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARINA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the 'Company' or 'Aduro Clean Technologies') is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels. The Company is pleased to announce that Ofer Vicus, CEO, and Abe Dyck, VP of Business Development, will be hosting an investor webinar on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

albuquerqueexpress.com

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Strategic Partnership with SVG to Significantly Expand Nationwide Contractor Network

SVG University Partnership to Educate Contractors on Benefits of Adding Solar via USA Solar Networks to Service Offering. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Storm Ventures Group ('SVG') and SVG University to educate contractors within the SVG network on the benefits of adding solar to their service offering via USA Solar Networks, a member of the SIRC family of companies.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ('NeutriSci' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has received an additional order from Tabletz LLC. Tabletz LLC...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Signature Devices, Inc Announces the Public Disclosure of Its Financial Data and Other Company Changes

LANDER, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Signature Devices, Inc. (OTC PINK:SDVI) announced the release of its financials and detailed information about the company on the Pubco Info website https://www.pubco.info/members/signature-devices-inc/ in accordance with SEC rules for Alternate reporting companies with respect to the 15c2-11 amendments taking place on September 28th, 2021. The Pubco Info website allows the company to disclose profile information and the company has posted Financials for Q3 & Q4 2019, Q1-Q4 2020, and Q1-Q2 of 2021. The company plans on posting all quarterly data publicly on the Pubco info website and the financials are posted by year in the document https://www.pubco.info/members/signature-devices-inc/document/folders/6/.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Notice of Extra General Meeting in Biovica International AB

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B) (STO:BIOVIC.B) (FRA:9II) The shareholders of Biovica International AB, reg. no. 556774-6150, (the 'Company') are hereby invited to the extra general meeting on Tuesday 12 October 2021. Information with respect to the coronavirus. The Company is mindful of the...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

CreativeBit revolutionizing digital consultancy space

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/SRV Media):The company provides branding and creative tech solutions that help businesses aiming to grow in the digital era. Since its inception, the firm has emphasized design through its IT and advertising services to help 400 plus institutions and 50 plus overseas clients. From the...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Terminus CEO Victor AI at CLSA: A Future City is a Moveable Feast

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Victor AI, Founder and CEO of Terminus Group, was invited to CLSA Investors' Forum, where he shared the company's vision of a future city - AI CITY, and elaborated on the concept of 'mobility, sustainability, and opportunity', three key elements of a future city, using the company's recent partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai as an example.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Kornit Ties Digital Textile Tech to Environmental Goals

Kornit technology enables sustainable production on demand, which eliminates overproduction of apparel and textiles, the company noted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
irei.com

WEBINAR: NFI-ODCE Index — Mid-year update

Institutional Real Estate, Inc., hosted its fourth webinar on the NFI-ODCE Index on Sept. 15. With more than 400 participants, Geoffrey Dohrmann, executive chairman and CEO of Institutional Real Estate, Inc., and Garrett Zdolshek, portfolio manager of Investors Diversified Realty, discuss current events of the index. “Each quarter we try...
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Aduro Clean Technologies Obtains DTC Eligibility for Its Common Shares in the U.S.

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the 'Company' or 'Aduro Clean Technologies'), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol 'ACTHF', are now Depository Trust Company ('DTC') eligible. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Santoli’s Wednesday market notes: Investors buy the dip, but the path for September is uncertain

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics. The market is making a bid to disturb a couple of persistent patterns that we and many, many others have observed: the "sell the open" intraday weakness and the tendency for the S&P 500 to be weak into the 18th/19th of a month coinciding with options/futures expiration.
STOCKS
Total Food Service

Clean Technologies for Clean Workplaces

Summer always arrives too late and ends too quickly, and with summer 2021 rapidly fading from view it’s never been truer than this year. Although summer itself may have flashed before our very eyes, it certainly seems as if predictions for a huge and unshakable economic recovery came from a more distant age than just a few short months ago.
TECHNOLOGY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at Upcoming Oil Sands Conference and Trade Show

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE: ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the 'Company' or 'Aduro Clean Technologies'), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, will present its novel approach to bitumen and heavy oil upgrading at the Oil Sands Conference and Trade Show in Fort McMurray, Alberta on September 15th at 1:45 PM. The Company will also be exhibiting at booth 3323 in Exhibit Hall C.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

SGFE Helps SME Businesses Jump Through The Proverbial Business Blackhole

Many businesses get stuck at certain stages in business; These stages are known as business black holes; Typically, they start at £750,000 and repeat again at £17 million; Did you know that there is a mathematical formula that helps businesses forecast and prepare for the next business blackhole and make changes to avoid getting stuck?
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Koenig Solutions introduces a 7 days or Free Program

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In an exciting display of the benchmark Koenig Solutions have built over the years, they've come up with an attractive offer - 7 days or Free Microsoft Certifications Courses!The offer mainly involves the proposition that you get the entire course for free if it doesn't start within seven days from your booking.
BUSINESS

