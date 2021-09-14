CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detachable Display Productivity Laptops

By Michael Hemsworth
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is the brand's latest laptop hardware model that will provide users with the ability to enjoy a robust experience when interacting with the system for business or pleasure purposes. The unit is equipped with a detachable OLED display to let the system function as a tablet, while a series of four speakers offer advanced audio from anywhere. The display on the system is characterized by its ability to offer 400 nits of brightness, a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and a 70% reduction in the amount of blue light it emits when compared to other LCD panels on the market.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Oled Display#Blue Light#Productivity#Lcd#Fhd
