Officially Integrated into TRON, Gate.io Is Launching the First On-Chain Display of KAWS's NFT

Muse fans looking to relive the band’s sensational 2019 Simulation Theory tour will have a chance to do so via a new VR experience presented by Stageverse, creators of 3D virtual venues and interactive experiences. Opening for beta access today (Sept. 20), “Muse: Enter The Simulation” (the Stageverse app is available on iOS, Android and Oculus) allows for virtual entry to the band’s July 2019 concert at Wanda Stadium, Madrid. Users attend in avatar form and can immerse themselves in the two-hour show through 360-degree views and 16 viewpoints augmented by 3D visual effects. Additional features like backstage areas are...

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO