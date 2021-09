Bregman went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the win over the Rangers on Monday. The 27-year-old took reliever A.J. Alexy deep in the sixth inning, driving in teammate Jose Altuve. The homer marked number 10 for him on the season. He has now secured at least one hit in 14 of 16 games since returning from the 10-day injured list Aug. 25. The third baseman has batted .386 with three home runs and 13 RBI over that stretch.