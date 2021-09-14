CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2017 NBA Re-Draft: Does Jayson Tatum or Donovan Mitchell Lead Strong Class?

By Andy Bailey, @AndrewDBailey
Bleacher Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the instant-analysis culture of today's sports media, many expect to know who won the draft the moment it's over. NBA teams are immediately graded on every pick. It's the nature of the business, but everyone knows you can't evaluate a selection until some time has passed. You have to see how the player and his team develop his game. You have to see how he's utilized within certain schemes. In some cases, players still have plenty of physical changes on the way.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Daily

Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers

According to a report, big man Kenneth Faried will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week. Faried, who is 6-foot-8, has played eight seasons in the NBA and is known for his energy, physicality and ferocity. For his career, he has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Dennis Smith Jr.
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Pj Dozier
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Zach Collins
Person
Jonathan Isaac
Person
Luke Kornet
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Lottery pick locks up Donovan Mitchell in pickup

An NBA newbie gave Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell a difficult summer test. Toronto Raptors rookie forward Scottie Barnes, who came off the board No. 4 overall at the 2021 NBA Draft following his one-and-done stay at Florida State, has the potential to become a legendary on-ball defender in the league. As of this week, fifth-year Utah Jazz guard and former low lottery pick Donovan Mitchell should be able to attest to that.
NBA
Bleacher Report

2016 NBA Re-Draft: Is Ben Simmons Still No. 1?

In the instant-analysis culture of today's sports media, many expect to know who won the NBA draft the moment it's over. NBA teams are immediately graded on every pick they made. It's the nature of the business, but you can't know how wise a selection was until some time passes....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Uta#Bpm#Basketball Reference#Duke#Lal#378th#The Detroit Pistons#Bkn#Portland Trail Blazers#Orl
ClutchPoints

The Jazz X-factor for 2021-22 NBA season, and it’s not Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz are entering another NBA season ready for contention. The core of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert has been together for a couple of years now and with Mitchell entering his prime soon, they must feel like time is running out. While they have had limited success in the last couple of years, including some memorable playoff moments and victories, the Jazz are still a few steps away from fully challenging for the title.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NESN

Jayson Tatum Fires Shot At Doubters As Celtics Training Camp Nears

Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. Jayson Tatum only needs to impress himself these days. The Boston Celtics star fired an apparent shot at his doubters Wednesday in a post he shared via Twitter. In it, Tatum argues what’s most important to him is to be someone a teenage version of himself would be proud of.
NBA
SB Nation

Donovan Mitchell was crucial in derailing plans to ban critical race theory in Utah

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell became a thorn in the side of Utah lawmakers who were trying to pass legislation banning critical race theory in local schools. A newly-released video from May showed Republican state senate president Stuart Adams calling out Mitchell, insinuating that he didn’t understand the proposed reform. “I...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum gets deeply reflective on his personal growth

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has truly developed into of the NBA’s elite players. But of course, stardom comes with plenty of drawbacks, including always being on the radar of fans and observers. In the digital age, it’s almost impossible for top athletes to evade the limelight, and they’re subject...
NBA
Bleacher Report

2018 NBA Re-Draft: Who Follows Luka Doncic?

In the instant-analysis culture of today's sports media, many expect to know who won the draft the moment it's over. NBA teams are immediately graded on every pick they make. It's the nature of the business, but everyone realizes you can't truly know how smart a selection was until some time has passed. You have to see how the player and his team develop his game and how he's utilized within certain schemes. In some cases, players still have plenty of physical changes on the way.
NBA
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Predicting Jayson Tatum’s 2021-22 statline

BOSTON, MA - MAY 28: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts during Game Three of the Eastern Conference first round series against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on May 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
NBA
chatsports.com

Roundball Roundup: Donovan Mitchell talks golf, The Office, and charity

From October through June, Utah star Donovan Mitchell spends the majority of his time on the basketball court. If he’s not knocking down deep three-pointers or throwing down vicious dunks against the Houston Rockets, he spends his time perfecting his craft in practice gyms. But whether it’s Vivint Arena, Madison...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy