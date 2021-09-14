2017 NBA Re-Draft: Does Jayson Tatum or Donovan Mitchell Lead Strong Class?

In the instant-analysis culture of today's sports media, many expect to know who won the draft the moment it's over. NBA teams are immediately graded on every pick. It's the nature of the business, but everyone knows you can't evaluate a selection until some time has passed. You have to see how the player and his team develop his game. You have to see how he's utilized within certain schemes. In some cases, players still have plenty of physical changes on the way.