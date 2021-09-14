CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

New Penn Museum director talks MOVE, Morton Collection controversies, long-term goals

By Sejal Sangani
thedp.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new director has taken the reins at the Penn Museum in a year that has brought several major controversies. Christopher Woods, who assumed the role of Williams director of the Penn Museum on April 1, sat down with The Daily Pennsylvanian to discuss his goals and how the Museum will address widespread criticism — including towards the Museum's "unethical possession" of the Morton Cranial Collection and its handling of MOVE bombing remains — under his tenure.

www.thedp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Morton, PA
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princeton University#Anthropology#West Philadelphia#New Penn Museum#The Daily#Pennsylvanian#The Morton Collection#The Penn Museum#Bioarchaeologist#The Tucker Law Group#Philadelphians
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy