Amanda Gorman, 23, wears Statue of Liberty-inspired Met Gala look
Amanda Gorman made her debut at the Met Gala on Monday, wearing a custom Vera Wang look to resemble a reimagined Statue of Liberty. The American poet, who gained near-instant fame after reading an original poem at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, looked like “poetry in motion” according to some viewers who noticed the words inscribed on her book-shaped clutch. “Give Us Your Tired” it read, as a nod to the poem that appears on the Statue of Liberty.wmleader.com
Comments / 0