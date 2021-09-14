How to evaluate the security risk of your databases

One out of every two on-premises databases globally has at least one vulnerability, finds a new study from Imperva Research Labs spanning 27,000 on-prem databases. Joseph Carson, chief security scientist and Advisory CISO at ThycoticCentrify, explains, “It comes as no surprise that many organizations still struggle to patch systems and reduce critical vulnerabilities, especially on databases. The balance between productivity and security is always a fine line. When databases are offline, it typically means the business productivity is impacted. Databases can contain sensitive information such as employee data, personal identifiable information, health data, financial details, intellectual property and much more, so organizations must protect and secure databases with the highest priority. While the report does include some concerning numbers, it does not tell the complete picture as while the number of vulnerabilities is high, and it does not detail other security controls used to protect those databases. Patching systems is critical, but it is also important to have strong access controls using privileged access security along with detailed auditing and MFA.”

