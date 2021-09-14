CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Penn men's soccer shares a 2-2 result with Loyola Maryland

By Dustin Ghannadi
thedp.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Penn men's soccer led twice on Monday night against Loyola Maryland, the teams ultimately compromised for the draw. Coming off of a heartbreaking loss against Penn State, the Red and Blue (2-1-1) were re-energized, ready to continue a solid start to their season. Having won two non-conference games prior to their contest against the Nittany Lions, they were eager for a win against a formidable Loyola Maryland (1-2-1) team.

www.thedp.com

