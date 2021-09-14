CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

IT teams forced into compromising security for business continuity during pandemic

By Help Net Security
helpnetsecurity.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIT teams have been forced into compromising security for business continuity at a time of rising threats, a HP report reveals. Making matters worse, their attempts to increase or update security measures for remote workers have often been rejected. This is particularly true for the future workforce of 18-24-year-olds – digital natives who feel increasingly frustrated with security getting in the way of deadlines, leading many to circumvent controls.

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Protecting IoT devices requires a DNS-based solution

IoT devices are fast becoming an everyday part of our lives. Whether it be in the role they play in manufacturing and industry or powering the appliances in our own homes, it’s clear that IoT devices provide new and efficient ways of working and living. From wearables to smart cities, there’s no shortage of the capabilities that IoT devices have when collecting data from their environment and the internet, but with this advance in technology comes new risks to data, networks, and IT infrastructures.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Nutanix partners with Citrix to deliver remote work solutions across private and public clouds

The future of work is hybrid. Nutanix and Citrix are joining forces to help their customers deliver it. The two companies are announcing a strategic partnership through which they will provide secure, on-demand access to apps, desktops, and data from any device, in any location, at any scale through Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and hybrid multicloud deployments of Citrix DaaS and Virtual Apps and Desktops services.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Entrust acquires Antelop Solutions to empower digital financial card issuance

Entrust announced a definitive agreement to acquire Antelop Solutions, a financial technology company that enables financial institutions to issue secure digital credit and debit cards to their customers. Combining Antelop’s solutions with the Entrust card issuance portfolio, Entrust can help banks and financial institutions around the world create integrated, seamless digital and physical financial card and payment experiences for their customers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Security#Security Culture#Pandemic#Hp#Digital#Yougov#Wfh#Ciso#Cybersecurity
helpnetsecurity.com

Nutanix Cloud Platform improves support for mission-critical workloads with AOS 6 software

Nutanix announced new features in the Nutanix Cloud Platform, including the launch of AOS version 6 software, to help enterprises build modern, software-defined data centers and speed their hybrid multicloud deployments. Through these new features, enterprises will get built-in virtual networking, enhanced disaster recovery, and zero-trust security that otherwise would...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Consumers taking action to protect themselves online, though confidence is low

68% of consumers claim to be doing more to protect themselves from online fraud and identity theft than a year ago, according to a Trulioo research. The research found 76% of people feel that they’re at greater risk from online fraud than they were 12 months ago, and 75% are now worried about becoming a victim of fraud.
INTERNET
helpnetsecurity.com

Stairwell Inception helps organizations get ahead of the most sophisticated attackers

Stairwell launched Inception, a platform for recursive threat hunting, detection, and response. Inception helps security practitioners decisively and quickly determine if they were compromised—now or in the past—by immediately surfacing threats that typically take months to detect. Stairwells’s approach—inside-out security—caught the eye of leading investors, securing $20 million in Series...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
helpnetsecurity.com

Future of work: Cybersecurity and hybrid working as top two enterprise priorities

The pandemic has changed technology priorities for organizations worldwide finds a report from Omdia on the future of work. The top two enterprise priorities are now cybersecurity (58%) and hybrid working (55%), with customer experience, business processes and better empowering frontline workers tied in third place at 49%. Working away...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Cyware’s threat intelligence sharing capabilities empower organizations to achieve collective defense

Cyware announced new threat intelligence sharing abilities for industry ISACs and ISAOs and their member organizations. The capabilities are driven by Cyware’s Virtual Cyber Fusion platform and its supporting solutions that empower organizations to achieve the end-to-end threat sharing needed for collective defense. “Information sharing communities are fostering the next-generation...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Yugabyte Cloud delivers distributed SQL without the operational overhead of managing a database

Yugabyte released Yugabyte Cloud, Yugabyte’s public database-as-a-service offering. Yugabyte Cloud, a fully managed offering of YugabyteDB, combines the power of distributed SQL with the ease of use of a cloud database service. Developers can create and connect to a highly scalable, resilient Postgres compatible database in minutes with zero operational...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

How do I select a data privacy management solution for my business?

As companies collect more personal data, concerns around its privacy are growing too. People are becoming aware of the value their data holds and how it can be used for different purposes, and the way it is managed can greatly impact companies’ reputation. To select a suitable data privacy management...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Senet and Helium expand access to public LoRaWAN network for customers deploying IoT applications

Senet and Helium announced a network roaming integration, broadening access to public LoRaWAN network connectivity for customers deploying IoT applications throughout the United States. The Helium Network, also known as “The People’s Network”, joins a growing number of network operators, Radio Access Network (RAN) Partners and network infrastructure providers partnering...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

D2iQ DKP 2.0 enables customers to power applications across any infrastructure

D2iQ announced version 2.0 of the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP). DKP 2.0 is underpinned by the adoption of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation Cluster (CNCF) Cluster API (CAPI) open-source standard, empowering organizations to deploy, manage and scale Kubernetes workloads in Day 2 production environments. Created to accelerate the journey of...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy