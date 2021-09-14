IT teams forced into compromising security for business continuity during pandemic
IT teams have been forced into compromising security for business continuity at a time of rising threats, a HP report reveals. Making matters worse, their attempts to increase or update security measures for remote workers have often been rejected. This is particularly true for the future workforce of 18-24-year-olds – digital natives who feel increasingly frustrated with security getting in the way of deadlines, leading many to circumvent controls.www.helpnetsecurity.com
