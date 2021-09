Torrington Savings Bank’s new branch in Bristol is only its eighth location — admirable for an institution that’s been around since 1868. Small means nimble, an asset for businesses during a time when bank mergers and acquisitions are commonplace, says Paul Larsen, bank Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. As banks get larger with M&As, things get bulky. Things get bogged down. Personal attention and customized service tends to fall by the wayside. “We are hearing from clients of larger banks,” said Larsen. “They are not getting the attention they think they deserve, and we agree.”

BRISTOL, CT ・ 8 DAYS AGO