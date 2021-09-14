Garden House / Baracco+Wright Architects

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. This experimental and ‘sometimes’ house on Boon Wurrung land was conceived through the inclusion of it in the repair of the site’s ecosystem. Its architecture is one of the relationships that revisit the project of a theory of space, this time in the terms of its physical place and the life supported there. It is made with a mix of industrialized elements (the steel frame) and handmade (timber frame) without concern with itself and modes of making. The thinnest of physical boundaries (perhaps fabric is thinner), polycarbonate sheet, maintains transparency otherwise displaced by a building for the sustaining of life, rather than architecture’s own terms of the material theory of transparency.

