CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jose Siri’s first two homers spark Houston Astros’ rout of Texas Rangers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7pfp_0bvHmmde00

Jose Siri hit his first two major league homers and the Houston Astros recorded eight extra-base hits in a 15-1 dismantling of the Texas Rangers on Monday in Arlington, Texas.

Yordan Alvarez also went deep twice and Alex Bregman homered for the Astros (84-59), who produced 16 hits while improving to 12-4 against the Rangers this season.

Texas (53-90) had won 6 of 7 games but was knocked out of contention early, falling behind 9-0 after 2 1/2 innings before tallying its lone run. The Rangers were opening a six-game homestand after completing a 6-3 road trip on Sunday.

Siri earned the starting assignment in left field with veteran Michael Brantley sidelined due to knee soreness. He capitalized on the opportunity, slugging a two-run homer in the third inning and a solo shot in the eighth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDmYm_0bvHmmde00 Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

He finished 4-for-5 with five RBIs after going a total of 1-for-4 with no RBIs in his first five big-league games.

The Astros made quick work of Rangers rookie right-hander Spencer Howard (0-4), who was making just his second start since his return from the COVID-19 injured list. Howard nearly escaped the top of the first inning with just one run on his ledger, but Carlos Correa ripped a two-run double with two outs and two strikes that extended the Houston lead to 3-0.

Howard recorded just one out in the second before departing. Jose Altuve produced a two-run double for a 5-0 advantage before Alvarez greeted left-handed reliever Wes Benjamin with his 29th home run, a towering 401-foot shot to right field that scored Altuve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TdL1Q_0bvHmmde00
Also Read:
MLB power rankings: Yankees plummet, Blue Jays soar into Week 24

Howard surrendered six runs on six hits and one walk with one strikeout. He threw 51 pitches.

Texas turned to rookie right-hander A.J. Alexy in the third inning. Alexy entered with a combined 11 scoreless innings over his first two career starts, but Siri ended that impressive string with his 413-foot blast to left that scored Jake Meyers and pushed the lead to 9-0.

Bregman smacked a two-run homer, his 10th long ball of the season, off Alexy in the sixth. Later in the inning, Siri added a two-run single off Hyeon-Jong Yang immediately after Alexy departed.

Alvarez notched his 30th home run off Yang in the seventh.

The Astros lost starter Jake Odorizzi in the second inning when he sustained a right foot injury covering first base on a Nick Solak grounder to first baseman Yuli Gurriel. Five Houston relievers combined to limit the Rangers to one run.

Cristian Javier (4-1) yielded a run on three hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings en route to the win. He struck out six.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Jose Siri, Chas McCormick answer call as Astros rally past Arizona

Jose Siri was new in this game, having been called off the bench in the sixth inning as a defensive replacement. Here in the eighth he stepped up for his second at-bat, representing the Astros’ tying run. Siri blasted a two-run homer and marveled as it disappeared behind the signage above left-center field.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker: 'I've never seen anybody like' Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is rewriting history books and redefining traditional limits placed on ballplayers. He does it all with a reverence and respect that’s won the admiration of Astros manager Dusty Baker, who acknowledged it’s “tough not to like” the 27-year-old Japanese superstar. “He’s tough not to like because anybody that...
MLB
FanSided

Astros: Jose Siri is seriously fun to watch

The statistics are unsustainable, the holes obvious, but watching Jose Siri play baseball is fun. On the day the Myles Straw was traded to the Cleveland Indians, Houston Astros fans were incredulous that a team contending for the American League West title and World Series would trade their starting center fielder for a middle reliever and a low level catcher.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Clubs homer in loss

Altuve went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to Seattle. The second baseman went yard in the fifth inning. Altuve has homered in consecutive games after failing to put a ball over the fence in all of August. He's hit safely in seven of the last eight contests and now sports a .272/.347/.481 slash line with 27 long balls, 71 RBI, 94 runs scored and four stolen bases across 582 plate appearances.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Nick Solak
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Homer
kpyn.net

Hey Siri! Astros rookie homers twice in 15-1 win at Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jose Siri homered twice and added a two-run single in his first big league start, Yordan Alvarez hit a pair of 400-foot homers and the AL West-leading Houston Astros overwhelmed the last-place Texas Rangers 15-1. Siri finished 4 for 5 and five RBIs while scoring three times for the Astros. Alex Bregman added a two-run homer, while Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve had two-run doubles. Houston starter Jake Odorizzi left with right foot soreness after coming off the mound and running to cover first base in the second inning.
MLB
numberfire.com

Jose Siri starting for Astros Monday

The Houston Astros listed Jose Siri as their starting left fielder for their Monday game against the Texas Rangers. Siri will cover left field and bat eighth Monday, while Yordan Alvarez moves to designated hitter and Aledmys Diaz takes the afternoon off. Siri has a $2,000 salary for Monday's contests...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Jose Siri, Astros try to keep rolling against Rangers

With right-hander Jake Odorizzi exiting due to a right foot injury of undetermined severity, the Houston Astros might have considered their blowout road victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday costly. However, it was difficult to view the events of Monday night negatively considering the performance of rookie outfielder Jose...
MLB
pitcherlist.com

Hey Siri, Who’s Jose Siri?

After getting the call a week ago, Jose Siri got his first major league start last night. It went, well, let’s say pretty decently. The 26-year-old belted two homers to finish 4-5 with three runs scored and five RBI. No big deal, just a bit of MLB history in the making. Oh, and he stole a pair of bases during the past week as a pinch hitter and defensive substitute.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros#The Texas Rangers#Yankees#Hyeon#Miami Marlins#Toronto Blue Jays#St Louis Cardinals
Yardbarker

Rangers History Today: Sierra's Special Two-Homer Game

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Ruben Sierra became the first player wearing a Rangers uniform to hit a home run from both sides of the plate in the same game. That moment came on September 13, 1986, against the Minnesota Twins at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sierra...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
dallassun.com

Jose Urquidy gets plenty of support as Astros top Rangers

Jose Urquidy produced his longest start in nearly three months and Jake Meyers and Marwin Gonzalez homered as the visiting Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 7-2 on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. Urquidy (7-3) allowed one run on two hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six innings in...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Houston Chronicle

Astros insider: Jose Siri's historic night and dream come true

ARLINGTON — Jose Siri’s socks have an Icee cup design. His shoes and style stand out in a sport where neither is very prevalent. The Class AAA Sugar Land Skeeters held a “Dress Like Jose Siri” day during a road trip in July. Players and staff came to the bus decked out in a dizzying array of designer hats and outfits in ode to the man who defines drip.
MLB
MLB

Adolis' historic homer leads Rangers' rout

ARLINGTON -- Three big blasts led the way for the Rangers at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night. In the second of a four-game set against the Astros, Texas launched home runs from Nathaniel Lowe, Adolis García and DJ Peters, all traveling 420 feet or more, on its way to an 8-1 win over Houston.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy